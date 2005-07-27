Garbage Land

By Nicholas Fonseca
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:09 AM EDT

Garbage Land

B-
type
  • Book
genre

Unable to quell her curiosity about where, exactly, her garbage was headed after her local ”san man” tossed it into his truck, Elizabeth Royte set off on a cross-country journey to scuzzy waterways, sewage-purifying plants, recycling facilities, and diaper-strewn landfills. As she wades through sludge-filled canals and a labyrinth of cranky, obstinate waste-management middlemen not unlike Tony Soprano, she finds that garbage is everywhere and nowhere at the same time; recycling, she admits in defeat, yields few environmental benefits and ”merely made it easier for individuals to keep consuming and discarding.” Royte recounts her adventures in detailed — if overearnest — prose that’s alive with observation in Garbage Land. But she can’t seem to shake the vague tone of helplessness that weighs this sometimes tedious book beneath a big, stinky pile of. . .guilt.

