The Killings of Stanley Ketchel C+ type Book genre Fiction

In his wonderful, boisterous 2004 novel Handsome Harry, James Carlos Blake captured the charisma and exuberance of legendary gangster Harry Pierpont. In his flat, wan new novel, The Killings of Stanley Ketchel, he’s taken on another real-life American antihero — 1908 middleweight champ Stanley Ketchel. No Cinderella Man, Blake’s Ketchel likes gambling, hookers, and handguns; he doesn’t fight fair, trysts with turn-of-the-century beauty Evelyn Nesbit, gets roaring drunk with Jack London, and kills without remorse. But unlike Blake’s Harry, Ketchel derives little joy or insight from his misbehavior. Ketchel was murdered in 1910 just after his 24th birthday, and you won’t be sorry to see this grim, underimagined character go.