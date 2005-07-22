A Change Is Gonna Come B- type Music

Naming your album, A Change Is Gonna Come, after a legendary Sam Cooke song is pretentious. Covering said song, well, that’s just ballsy. Unfortunately, newcomer Leela James’ version of the track is too reverent to excite. It’s a shame, because her laid-back cover of No Doubt’s ”Don’t Speak” is very cool, and despite a couple musical missteps and some sour, reactionary lyrics, this is a solid neo-soul release, with creative production (Kanye West, Raphael Saadiq) and plenty of James’ wonderfully astringent vocals.