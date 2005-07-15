''Charlie'' should have a sweet weekend at the box office

How sweet will Charlie and the Chocolate Factory be at the box office this weekend? Thanks to the irresistible combination of Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, deliciously so.

Burton and Depp’s new movie version (don’t call it a remake) of Roald Dahl’s classic book should appeal to audiences of all ages and continue the upward box office trend kicked off last week by Fantastic Four. Expect moviegoers to gobble up $50 million worth of Chocolate this weekend.

Meanwhile, Fantastic Four should see a 50 percent drop to $28 million in its second weekend, followed by the new comedy Wedding Crashers, starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. Riding high on great pre-release buzz, the raunchy comedy should find itself with RSVPs in the $27 million range.

That leaves returning smashes War of the Worlds and Batman Begins to complete the top five with $15 million and $6 million, respectively. But this weekend will be all about that wacky candy.