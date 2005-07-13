Lila Says
Lila, played by Vahina Giocante, who resembles a sexed-up young Emma Thompson, is a teasing, 16-year-old blond baby doll with a gleam of perception beyond her years. She fixates on Chimo (Mohammed Khouas), a dreamy young Arab, and attempts to seduce him by turning on the slut talk. Ziad Doueiri’s unabashedly erotic cross-cultural love story. Lila Says, is set in Marseilles, and much of it consists of Lila spinning out her reveries — of orgiastic sex, of doing amateur porn films for the thrill of it. Chimo, too chivalrous to take advantage of her, thinks that Lila is ”better” than the naughty-vixen role she has chosen to play. But is that his grace or his puritanism? Both, it turns out, which is why it is also his tragedy.
Episode Recaps
Lila Says
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments