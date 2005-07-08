Taking the temperature of pop culture

100F Tom Cruise has his biggest opening weekend with War of the Worlds. So all publicity is good?

80F Live 8 artists’ CD sales jump, AOL and iTunes visitors abound. Who says lives weren’t changed?

60F Tangled up in nonfat lattes? Starbucks gets exclusive distribution of live 1962 Bob Dylan gig.

40F ABC’s Empire draws friends, Romans, but few countrymen; HBO, readying Rome, gloats.

20F The Tony Danza Show cuts cohost Ereka Vetrini loose; Tony rumored to be next.

0F Former Libertines frontman Pete Doherty is Live 8’s only loser: His CD sales actually drop.