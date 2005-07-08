Divorcing Neo 2 Marry Soul
As she demonstrated while supporting Jay-Z during his 2001 MTV Unplugged special, Philadelphia soul singer-songwriter Jaguar Wright packs a wallop on stage. Unfortunately, this disc, Divorcing Neo 2 Marry Soul, not unlike her 2002 debut, fails to match the power of her live show. With the exception of four standout tracks (”Free,” ”My Place,” ”Do Your Worst,” and ”Woman 2 Woman,” a competent cover of Shirley Brown’s 1974 classic), producers Raphael Saadiq, James Poyser, Chucky Thompson, Hotrunner, and Carvin and Ivan struggle to encase Wright in musical settings that hold up in stereo as well as in concert.
