Chavez Ravine

By Marc Weingarten
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:50 AM EDT

A-
Ry Cooder’s latest musical reclamation project, Chávez Ravine, conjures up the spirit of a lost Latino neighborhood in East Los Angeles that was eventually razed to build Dodger Stadium. The loose narrative that winds through the record features a large cast of singers and musicians (among them Flaco Jimenez, Little Willie G., and Lalo Guerrero), who slip in and out of personae and musical styles, and fold conjunto, corrido, R&B, and folk into a ghostly meditation on the culture of forgetting that has destroyed so many inner-city idylls.

