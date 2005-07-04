Blink the Brightest B+ type Music genre Rock

Most of the alt-rock class of 1996 have graduated to real estate, but Tracy Bonham was built to last. Blink the Brightest accomplishes what Liz Phair’s underrated last CD did, albeit more effortlessly, being a postdivorce album for disappointed grown-ups that’s somehow fresh enough for apple-cheeked kids, too. If some teenage TV couple doesn’t fall in love to ”Eyes” — and, the following season, break up to ”All Thumbs” — somebody at The WB is falling down on the job.