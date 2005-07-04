Image zoom

Blame the Vain B type Music genre Country

For his first self-produced album, Blame the Vain, Dwight Yoakam trots out all his hallmarks — the Buck Owens/Bakersfield beat, the Elvis vocal snarl and sneer, the out-on-the-ledge laments of love gone cold. He’s over-the-top when tacking a Moody Blues-meets-Spamalot opening onto routine country rocker ”She’ll Remember,” and fails to nail the NASCAR-themed ”Intentional Heartache.” But all is forgiven when he gets to ”When I First Came Here,” a down-on-your-knees gospel rendering of romance as redemption.