type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 09/22/04 performer Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Harry Hamlin, Kyle Secor, Michael Muhney, Lisa Rinna, Amanda Seyfried author Rob Thomas broadcaster The CW, UPN genre Drama

Must List 2005: Cast of ”Veronica Mars”

Names/Ages Jason Dohring, 23; Enrico Colantoni, 42; Kristen Bell, 24; Percy Daggs III, 22.

Mustworthiness Veronica and her support team — dad Keith (Colantoni), best friend Wallace (Daggs), and boyfriend Logan (Dohring) — cracked a mystery far greater than who killed Lilly Kane. They figured out how to make a witty, riveting teen noir drama that’s been hailed as the second coming of that other witty, riveting teen noir drama that UPN aired, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

On Their Must Lists Bell: ”I’ve been really into the Wainwrights, Martha and Rufus. His music is so calming.” Dohring: ”Deadwood blows me away. Everybody’s working — even people in the background. It’s beyond TV.”

Prep School Daggs: ”I treat it like sports. It probably looks funny to other people, but I try to stretch a little.” Dohring: ”I’ll get a fellow actor and we’ll push each other around just to get going.”

Daddy Issues Colantoni’s 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter have different takes on their dad’s TV daughter: ”Quintin is smitten by her. But Madelyn doesn’t like anybody calling me Daddy. The show was on at home, and she stopped what she was doing and said, ‘No, my daddy.”’

Girl Power Bell: ”I love Veronica because she says the things that you wake up in the middle of the night and go, ‘Damn, I wish I said that.”’

Next Japanese-thriller remake Pulse for Bell, plus season 2 of Mars for all.