George Lucas gets a lifetime achievement award

Hugh Hefner showed up with 10 Playboy bunnies, and Chewbacca got more screams on the red carpet than the guest of honor. But George Lucas didn’t seem to mind (if he noticed at all). The Star Wars director, 61, was at L.A.’s Kodak Theatre on June 9 to receive the American Film Institute’s 33rd Life Achievement Award in front of past honorees Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, and Steven Spielberg. Celebrating his 28th year as the czar of Star Wars, Lucas downplayed his genius: ”I think they’re giving me an award for taking the longest to make one movie.”