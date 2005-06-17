George Lucas gets a lifetime achievement award

Michelle Kung
and Katherine Tulich
June 17, 2005 at 04:00 AM EDT

Hugh Hefner showed up with 10 Playboy bunnies, and Chewbacca got more screams on the red carpet than the guest of honor. But George Lucas didn’t seem to mind (if he noticed at all). The Star Wars director, 61, was at L.A.’s Kodak Theatre on June 9 to receive the American Film Institute’s 33rd Life Achievement Award in front of past honorees Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, and Steven Spielberg. Celebrating his 28th year as the czar of Star Wars, Lucas downplayed his genius: ”I think they’re giving me an award for taking the longest to make one movie.”

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now