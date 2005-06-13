Image zoom Alanis Morissette: Stephane Gizard/Starface/Retna

Ten-year reunions are fun. Who got fat? Who got married? What happened to the dark-haired boy you mooned over in homeroom? They’re a little less fun, however, without the element of surprise. When Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill came out in 1995, it exploded like a giant Canadian grrrl bomb, selling more than 30 million copies worldwide. Today, of course, the raven-haired banshee who howled ”I’m here to remind you/Of the mess you left when you went away” has mellowed into a kinder, gentler creature, a champion of the dear-diary, incense-and-vanilla-candles school of confessional songwriting. JLP Acoustic, though pretty, the stripped-down treatment of tracks like ”You Oughta Know” is mostly free of innovation, softening rather than sharpening the originals’ enjoyably jagged edges. Call it Sort of Pointy Pill.