Apres Vous

Owen Gleiberman
June 13, 2005 at 04:00 AM EDT

Apres Vous

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
110 minutes
Limited Release Date
06/03/05
performer
Daniel Auteuil, Jose Garcia
director
Pierre Salvadori
distributor
Paramount Classics
author
Benoit Graffin, David Leotard, Pierre Salvadori
genre
Foreign Language, Comedy
We gave it a B

A throwback populist French romantic comedy, weightlessly silly, with Daniel Auteuil as a nice guy who saves a sad sack from suicide and gets no thanks for it.

