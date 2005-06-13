Apres Vous

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 110 minutes Limited Release Date 06/03/05 performer Daniel Auteuil, Jose Garcia director Pierre Salvadori distributor Paramount Classics author Benoit Graffin, David Leotard, Pierre Salvadori genre Foreign Language, Comedy

We gave it a B

A throwback populist French romantic comedy, weightlessly silly, with Daniel Auteuil as a nice guy who saves a sad sack from suicide and gets no thanks for it.