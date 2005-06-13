Apres Vous
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 110 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 06/03/05
- performer
- Daniel Auteuil, Jose Garcia
- director
- Pierre Salvadori
- distributor
- Paramount Classics
- author
- Benoit Graffin, David Leotard, Pierre Salvadori
- genre
- Foreign Language, Comedy
We gave it a B
A throwback populist French romantic comedy, weightlessly silly, with Daniel Auteuil as a nice guy who saves a sad sack from suicide and gets no thanks for it.
