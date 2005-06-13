Another Day on Earth
After three decades, Brian Eno’s approach to ambient pop hasn’t changed much. On his first song-oriented album in years, Another Day on Earth he’s still crafting glacial electronica and singing in that oddly affectless way of his. (”Caught Between” sounds like his former Roxy Music bandmate Bryan Ferry on downers.) What’s changed is context. In a pop world where everything feels amped up, who could have imagined that this once-chilly music could sound so comforting?
