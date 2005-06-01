The Colonel and Little Missie

By Gilbert Cruz
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:09 AM EDT
The Colonel and Little Missie

The Colonel and Little Missie

C-
type
  • Book
genre

Episode Recaps

Western stalwart Larry McMurtry is still in the myth-busting biz. He digs deep into the tropes and legends of Buffalo Bill Cody and Annie Oakley, arguing they were the world’s first superstars while disclaiming up front any attempt at straight biography. Rather, in a project that often reads like a college thesis, he examines the invention of a Wild West supershow in 1883 that would crystallize the frontier lore that exists to this day — Indian raids, massacres, and the cowboy hero. Unfortunately, The Colonel and Little Missie is weakened by poor organization, a tendency toward repetition, pointless time leaps, and long asides.

The Colonel and Little Missie

type
  • Book
genre
author
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com