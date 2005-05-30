Hour of the Cat B type Book genre Mystery,

It’s 1938, and private eye Fintan Dunne has been hired to check out the murder of a spinster nurse in New York City. Convinced of the innocence of the accused — the brother of a hooker skilled in love and revolvers — Dunne dives into a byzantine investigation that winds through a Bronx sanatorium with links to Germany (where Hitler is readying for war, doctors are practicing eugenics, and generals are plotting to assassinate der Führer). Peter Quinn’s sprawling second novel is full of flashbacks, subplots, and tangents, which at first make it not so much a whodunit as a where-am-I. But once he weaves the threads together, Hour of the Cat becomes a tingling thriller about a small but significant war between streetwise Yanks and those mean old Nazis.