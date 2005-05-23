The Torment of Others
Smooth. Confident. Deeply satisfying. What else can you say about Val McDermid’s writing? Minus a mildly disappointing ending, she delivers again with The Torment of Others, reuniting inspector Carol Jordan and criminal psychologist Tony Hill (the same team recently seen on BBC America’s Wire in the Blood) as they hunt a brutal killer of prostitutes. The plot is chock-full of creepy goodness — elegant manipulation, buckets of blood, and an unholy webcam all come into play against the moody northern England winter — but the Jordan-Hill relationship remains the star of the show. The former is a tangle of nerves and nightmares after being raped on an undercover assignment. The latter remains peculiar, brilliant, and desperately in love with his partner in anti-crime. It’s a match made in heaven amid hell on earth.
