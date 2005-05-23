Out of Exile
AUDIOSLAVE: Ethan A. Russell
On their unexpectedly strapping debut, Audioslave took more cues from Soundgarden than Rage Against the Machine, the bands in which their members once served. The same is true of that CD’s successor: Out of Exile‘s opening tracks, ”Your Time Has Come” and the title song, ride the wild alt-rock beast as if they were Superunknown outtakes. But despite the enduring force of Chris Cornell’s lungs and looser moments like ”Doesn’t Remind Me,” the album ends up in the same spinning-wheels muck that often bogged down Soundgarden. Nineties nostalgia has its limits.
Out of Exile
