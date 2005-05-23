Ladies in Lavender
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- runtime
- 104 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 04/29/05
- performer
- Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Anjelica Huston, Natascha McElhone
- director
- Charles Dance
- distributor
- Roadside Attractions
- author
- Charles Dance
- genre
- Drama
We gave it a B-
The wee English period drama emits an odor of mothballs, but you know what they say about Dames Maggie Smith and Judi Dench: The two thespian lovelies would enchant just reading a phone book, and yada yada.
