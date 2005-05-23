Ladies in Lavender

Lisa Schwarzbaum
May 23, 2005 at 04:00 AM EDT

Ladies in Lavender

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
104 minutes
Limited Release Date
04/29/05
performer
Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Anjelica Huston, Natascha McElhone
director
Charles Dance
distributor
Roadside Attractions
author
Charles Dance
genre
Drama
We gave it a B-

The wee English period drama emits an odor of mothballs, but you know what they say about Dames Maggie Smith and Judi Dench: The two thespian lovelies would enchant just reading a phone book, and yada yada.

