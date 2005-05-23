Howl Howl Gaff Gaff
B+
There’s not much shouting, and there’s nothing particularly loud about these endearing Swedes, The Shout Out Louds. Whether buoyantly baring bipolarity on ”100 Degrees” (”I’m so happy, oh so happy/Then again, I’m always sad”) or pining for lost love on ”Please Please Please,” singer Adam Olenius brings a scratchy fragility to these 11 urgently peppy toe-tappers. While the merry melodies are as warm as the guitars are fuzzy, Howl Howl Gaff Gaff seems more an elegy than a joyous salvo — but at least you can dance to it.
