The second stab at Stateside success by Nikka Costa, can’tneverdidnothin’, who had a European hit as a child, is a bubblegum-funk confection full of screeching, hollering, and contrived ”yo’ mama” jive talk. When Costa’s not evoking Barbara Billingsley’s scene-stealing appearance in 1980’s Airplane!, she’s playing it safe with ballads (”Fatherless Child”) that recall nearly identical moments from her superior U.S. debut, 2001’s Everybody Got Their Something. Let’s hope her next CD is titled How Nikka Got Her Groove Back, because it’s clearly missing.
