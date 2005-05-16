Play Without Words
Play Without Words
- Stage
Episode Recaps
Call it a narrative ballet, a lyricless musical, or something as mundane as its title, but director-choreographer Matthew Bourne’s all-dancing, no-singing adaptation of the 1963 film The Servant provides thrills almost beyond verbiage. That vintage Brit pic, about a valet who comes to dominate his master amid much cross-coupling and sexual politicking, was a fairly horrific distillation of class warfare. Bourne’s jazz-based refitting manages to be giddy, graceful, hilarious, honestly erotic, and a lot more fun, before it finally circles back to the source material’s essential creepiness. As for Bourne basing all this hoofing on a Harold Pinter screenplay, what’s next — The Dumb Waiter: The Musical Pantomime? God, let’s hope so. (213-628-2772) A
Play Without Words
|type
|
|director
Comments