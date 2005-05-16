The Light in the Piazza B type Stage

It has sublime emotional honesty — not to mention the most beautifully conceived set on Broadway — but this collaboration between composer Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (Reckless) is so cautiously nuanced, musically and thematically, that it nearly dissolves into a golden mist. Light follows a practical Carolina matron (Victoria Clark) and her daughter (Kelli O’Hara) through Florence in 1953, as the former grapples with a language barrier and her own impacted emotions to guide her ”special” child through a love affair with passionate Fabrizio (Matthew Morrison). Clark, carrying the show, displays wonderfully articulate heart, but the implied message remains: Love is best left to the very young, the very simpleminded, and the very Italian. B