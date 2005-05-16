Cold Roses B type Music genre Rock

Written with his first full band since Whiskeytown, this 18-song, two-disc set suggests Adams may be better off keeping to himself. Lovely moments abound (the barroom stomp of ”Beautiful Sorta,” the fragile ”Blossom”), but mostly it’s a big messy bunch of starry-eyed, shambling good ideas in search of memorable hooks. Rock N Roll (2003) revealed Adams could make a focused collection without a wasted track. With two more albums due out this year, perhaps he’ll repeat that trick — just not here.