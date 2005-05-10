Image zoom IN GOOD COMPANY: Glen Wilson

In Good Company B+

With his nuanced turn as a humbled magazine exec whose new 26-year-old boss (Topher Grace) has eyes for his college-age daughter (Scarlett Johansson), Dennis Quaid continues his recent trend of strong performances (The Rookie, Far From Heaven), officially graduating from his days of grade-B cheese (Innerspace, Enemy Mine). The bizarre love triangle of In Good Company works mostly because Quaid’s vulnerability is even more endearing than his previous roguish charm. Further proof: one of 10 deleted scenes in which his character makes a disastrous attempt to color his hair. Other EXTRAS include commentary from Grace and writer-director Paul Weitz, and a 24-minute featurette introducing sports magazine execs, agents, and casino moguls that reeks of the very corporate ”synergy” the movie derides.