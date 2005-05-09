O My Darling B+ type Book genre Fiction

Charlotte and Clark Adair, the young protagonists of Amity Gaige’s slight, promising debut, O My Darling, have set their sights on an ordinary, happy American life, one in which ”no one was asking you to be a visionary.” But even this turns out to be a tall order. The couple’s first house — ”yellow and squat, with a friendly, two-windowed stare” — may have ghosts; Clark and Charlotte definitely have demons. Clark’s mother committed suicide and Charlotte can’t stop wondering why her birth parents gave her up for adoption. Though Gaige hasn’t yet figured out how to craft a believable or involving plot, her sensitively observed characters and lovely writing make the novel sparkle.