The Mountain Goats

Mountain Goats auteur John Darnielle continues to write songs that could inspire a season’s worth of TV-movie melodramas on The Sunset Tree: Here, he recalls an abusive stepfather, self-destructive teen years, and other dysfunctional-family horrors. He sometimes wastes these tales on coy indie-folk, but when he cuts to the bone — as on ”Dilaudid,” where sawing, relentless strings accompany a vague, creepy story of sex and the apocalypse — the results can be extraordinary. Get the man an orchestra, now.
