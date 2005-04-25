Oceans Apart A- type Music

The on-again, off-again members of the Go-Betweens have always operated like quasi-anonymous indie-pop altruists: They drop in from Australia every once in a while, release some immaculately radiant tunes, and then disappear again. It’s patience-trying, but the results always worth the wait, especially on Oceans Apart: The acoustic wallop of ”Here Comes a City” recalls their new-wave roots, while the angelic ”No Reason to Cry” moves beyond them. Twenty-seven years into their career, they remain one of rock’s most pleasurable hand-me-down discoveries.