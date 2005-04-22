Image zoom Sky High: Sam Emerson

Sky High B- type Movie

How high is director Mike Mitchell on Sky High, his movie about a celestial school for superheroes (in gym class, they play ”Save the Citizen”)? Here’s how high: ”I have never made a film that I would actually see in the theaters,” says the director of Deuce Bigalow and Surviving Christmas. ”But I would go see this one.” Now that’s putting your money where your mouth is.

Kurt Russell and Kelly Preston play married capes — an average day’s work includes averting nuclear disasters and battling giant robots — whose son is having problems discovering his superpowers. Will he graduate with honors or end up a lowly, shameful sidekick? Here’s a better question: How was the costume, Mrs. Travolta? ”Oh, babe, you have no idea,” says the actress. ”Full-on rubber suit. Tight, with some red, white, and blue. Very patriotic. Very hot.” (She means in the uncomfortable-sweaty sense.) But it’s the extended cameos by geek pop icons Bruce Campbell and Lynda Carter that got Mitchell excited: ”When people ask me who I got to work with, I say, ‘Ash and Wonder Woman.”’ Beats having to say ”Deuce Bigalow.”