Rock School

A hot-tempered, 36-year-old teen lives out his guitar-god fantasies by teaching kids to rock. Wait — didn’t Jack Black star in this movie two years ago? ”We’ve got the real-life School of Rock,” boasts Sheena M. Joyce, producer of the doc about the Philly-based Paul Green School of Rock Music. ”It’s funny, it’s touching, and it’s got some incredible moments.” Like when Green goes ballistic on students who haven’t nailed their Zeppelin. Or when he beams like a proud papa as his most gifted protégés blow away the adult competition at a Frank Zappa festival in Germany. To these Ozzys-in-training, we raise our goblets of rock!
