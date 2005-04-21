Modigliani
Modigliani
Episode Recaps
A bohemian Jewish-Italian painter in 1919 Paris, whose lust for women, drugs, and drink was as great as his passion for art, Amedeo Modigliani would seem perfect fodder for a big-screen biopic. But according to Modigliani star/exec producer Andy Garcia, it took years for the filmmakers to raise the $14 million budget: ”A painter who kills himself, and his wife jumps out the window pregnant with their child — somehow [distributors] don’t see the demographic in that.”
Modigliani
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments