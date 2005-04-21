House of Wax

Though a fan of Vincent Price’s 1953 freakfest, commercial director Jaume Serra says his refurbished House is nothing like the original. ”It’s more about primal fear,” says the feature-film rookie. ”We’re dealing with people who are real.” The victims in question are six pals who battle a pair of homicidal maniacs intent on creating their own Madame Tussauds. Not that all of the actors were intimidated by the waxworks; a certain hotel heiress was fazed by something else: acting with visual effects. ”Because there’s nothing really there…it’s hard to scream,” says (major) film novice Paris Hilton. ”You feel embarrassed. The first time I had to do it, I made everyone on set scream with me.” Sounds hot, but will people buy Paris as a legit actress? ”It’s a win-win situation [for the film],” says Serra. ”If you like her, you want to see her; and if you don’t, you want to see her suffer.”

