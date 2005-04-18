type Music Current Status In Season

We gave it a B

With Pretty in Black, the heretofore noisy Danish duo does away with the guitar racket, leaving us with what sounds like a collection of freshly minted oldies. The pair’s faithful cover of the Angels’ 1963 hit ”My Boyfriend’s Back” sets the tone, and moody originals like ”Sleepwalking” recapture that early-’60s girl-group vibe nicely. Former Velvet Underground drummer Moe Tucker and ex-Ronette Ronnie Spector are among the guests. Which reminds us: Need a mnemonic to remind you what this album is like? Just take the ave out of Raveonettes.