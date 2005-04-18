Embroideries
In this fluffy, featherweight companion piece to her two-volume graphic auto-biography, Embroideries, Marjane Satrapi doodles some lighthearted cartoons of her grandmother sipping tea and discussing sex with her Iranian matron friends. Nahid tries to fake virginity on her wedding night with a razor blade between her legs; Bahar marries a gay man who sleeps under the bed; Parvine attests to the ability of European males to ”satisfy their women.” Flipping through this petite volume makes for an amusing hour or two; forgetting it takes half that time.
Embroideries
