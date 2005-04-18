In Case We Die

By Brian M. Raftery
If the Muppets were ever to make a chamber-pop record, it would probably sound like this Australian collective’s sophomore album. While 2004’s Fingers Crossed was high-energy but low-key, In Case We Die ties up spastically buoyant vocals, big-grin choruses, and a rambunctious horn section, particularly on songs like ”It’s 5!” and ”Do the Whirlwind.” It’s all so giddy and lively, you can almost see Scooter and those googly-eyed penguins dancing in the background.

