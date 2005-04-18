The Best Little Secrets Are Kept
The members of San Diego’s Louis XIV would like to make one thing clear: They get laid. A lot. How this happens remains a mystery, for despite a few satisfyingly greasy glam-rock rip-offs (especially ”Finding Out True Love Is Blind”), The Best Little Secrets are Kept — with staggeringly dopey comeons like ”Milk shake, milk shake, I love to feel you sweat” — is about as sexy as a late-night Nerve.com instant-message session.
