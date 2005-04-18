Altar Boyz B+ type Stage

PTL meets TRL in this engaging and surprisingly soft-edged satire, a faux concert by a Christian boy band. ”There’s something about you, babe,” croons buff hearthrob Matthew (Scott Porter) in a clever ode to abstinence, ”that makes me want to wait.” The other Boyz, all well cast, conform to the usual stereotypes: There’s Luke, the hip-hop-leaning lunk just back after treatment for ”exhaustion”; Juan, the ”ethnic” one; Abraham, the token Jew. And as fey blond Mark, whose 11th-hour ”Epiphany” isn’t what it seems, Tyler Maynard proves the biggest violator of the Seventh Commandment for theft of the spotlight. Though Communion-wafer thin, Boyz manages to find the fun in fundamentalism.

