Britney Spears to star in new reality show

So it’s come to this. Following in the well-worn footsteps of aging rockers, kooky actresses, and shamed lip-synchers (and shamed lip-synchers’ sisters), Britney Spears and hubby Kevin Federline will star in their own reality show. The UPN program will chronicle the couple’s courtship (what? don’t laugh!) and culminate with footage from their big wedding (I said don’t laugh!). ”I am now going to be expressing my personal life through art,” Spears said in a press release. Don’t worry — we have no idea what that means either. But we do know that this is not exactly groundbreaking. It’s never a good sign when you’re swiping hype from the likes of Carmen Electra, Corey Feldman, and some poetry-spewing firefighter with an affinity for Shamu. Now chronicling a celebrity divorce?that would truly be TiVo material. Season 2, perhaps?