Bleed Like Me B+ type Music

Some people carp that Garbage’s carefully assembled post-grunge pop-rock is too contrived. We see their point, but that doesn’t make us deaf to the humongous hooks on album No. 4, Bleed Like Me. And when our fave vixen Shirley Manson coos, ”I don’t care what they have to say/You shouldn’t listen to them anyway”(on ”Right Between the Eyes”), we just think, ”You tell ’em, babe!”