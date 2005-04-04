The Twilight Zone‘s legacy of fright cannot be denied. Hell, M. Night Shyamalan practically owes his career to Serling’s prodigious anthology. Revisit The Twilight Zone: The Definitive Edition Season 2 to marvel not only at the twists and turns but at the remarkable performances. Sure, tiny spacemen attacking an old woman in ”The Invaders” and an impostor Santa getting a taste of real Clausdom in ”Night of the Meek” still pack that jolt, but they also boast subtle and impassioned star turns by Agnes Moorehead and Art Carney. Over 40 years since going off the air, The Twilight Zone — with its all-star cast, groundbreaking stories, and chill-inducing endings — still beats anything currently on television.

EXTRAS No startling revelations in the smattering of commentary by Dennis Weaver, Cliff Robertson, and others. Zone expert Marc Zicree conducts audio interviews that will enthrall only the hardest of core, save the occasional Don Rickles quip: ”I don’t believe in Martians.”