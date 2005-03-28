Pigeon John Sings the Blues A- type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

Finally, a rapper with an ego smaller than the Taj Mahal. ”I don’t care if my record sells or if thousands crowd and they yell,” California native Pigeon John admits on ”Matter 101.” Call him the anti-50 Cent, as he flips hip-hop swagger for wry emo-rap, which he delivers in a soulful, sing-songy flow that owes as much to Bill Withers as it does to Biggie Smalls. In an age of humorless thugs, Pigeon John is a charming Cheshire cat.