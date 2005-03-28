The Moon's a Harsh Mistress: Jimmy Webb in the Seventies A type Music genre Pop

Like fellow tunesmith Burt Bacharach, Webb (composer of ”Up, Up and Away,” ”MacArthur Park,” ”Wichita Lineman,” and more) was blessed with the ability to write beautiful melodies and cursed with an imperfect voice. But that didn’t stop him from making his own quirky, audacious albums of majestic American pop, five of which are collected in their entirety in this boxed set. Webb’s own versions of ”The Highwayman,” ”Galveston,” and other hits are here, as is a sense of refined songcraft and orchestral grandness that will surely intrigue fans of successors like Rufus Wainwright.