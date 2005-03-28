The Botanist And The Vintner

By Wook Kim
Updated March 17, 2020

The Botanist and the Vintner

B+
It’s a familiar story: A foreign force invades French soil and is repulsed with help from America. But this war — which occurred in the mid-1860s — was waged by an army of scientists and bureaucrats against a microscopic insect decimating vineyards in southeastern France and threatening the European wine industry. It was a modest French botanist, with assistance from an American entomologist, who convinced skeptical authorities that salvation lay in an astonishingly simple technique. Ecology, politics, and free-market economics collide in this brisk and surprisingly modern tale of scientific sleuthing.

The Botanist and the Vintner

