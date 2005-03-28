Beauty and the Beat (Music - Edan) A- type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

This frizzy-haired white guy is a hip-hop savant, fond of bizarre samples (string quartets, grungy acid-rock, Israeli folk) and name-dropping hyper-obscure ’80s rappers (Lakim Shabazz, anyone?). Not just a lo-fi lark, Beauty deftly flies between ego-boosting boasts and vibrant surrealism — ”I See Colours” is the ”Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” of the backpack generation. One beef: At 34 minutes, this mind-bending trip wears off too quickly.