Though the Italian-born heiress and former supermodel is only an honorary Parisian, Quelqu’un M’a Dit‘s dusky acoustic chansons are as flawlessly French as a late-afternoon stroll down the Left Bank. From the sweetly lilting title track to her melancholic cover of Serge Gainsbourg’s little-known ”La Noyée,” Bruni rarely falters. Then again, for a woman who once dated rock icons Mick Jagger and Eric Clapton, seducing an audience of mere mortals is a piece of gâteau.