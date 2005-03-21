Kerosene

By Alanna Nash
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT

You know the saying ”Don’t mess with Texas”? Well, the same goes for this Lone Star export, who literally wants to torch stuff in response to a cheating beau in the title cut of her major-label debut. A Nashville Star finalist and only 20 when she recorded this spunky set of honky-tonk, country-rock, and Sheryl Crow-style ballads last year, Lambert’s got Dixie Chicks-like potential; Her vocals evoke Natalie Maines, and she clearly knows how to write a killer tune.

