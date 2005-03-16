Kiss Me Like a Stranger
It’s impossible not to feel deep affection for Gene Wilder, the frizzy-haired Mel Brooks regular, Oscar nominee, and Mr. Gilda Radner: His sui generis screen persona fused volatility and adorability into a new isotope of comic acting. Affection for this desultory, confessional memoir, Kiss Me Like a Stranger however, will vary according to one’s desire to see that persona in extended therapy. Much is revealed — military academy beatings, standard sex woes, etc. — but half of loving the erstwhile Willy Wonka is not knowing what makes him tick. . .tick. . .BOOM.
