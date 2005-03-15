Image zoom Alfie: David Appleby

Alfie (Movie - 2004) B type Movie

Lackluster box office of late has decreed that Jude Law is not a movie star, and Chris Rock did him no favors at the Oscars. But as the eponymous character in Alfie, the metrosexual Brit with an eye for the ”superficial things that really matter,” Law emanates a Hud-like heat that’s lethal even beneath a dweebish driving cap, and the ladies are helpless in the glare of his panty-peeling grin. So it’s not entirely fair to blame Law for this film’s theatrical impotence. The original Alfie (with Michael Caine) was truly a product of the swingin’ ’60s, and this update retains a sensibility that has lost its appeal (unless it’s played for laughs by Austin Powers). ”Maybe it was just the wrong timing for the movie,” laments director Charles Shyer. Maybe they just didn’t update Alfie enough. Eight deleted scenes highlight some impressive EXTRAS, which also include two commentaries and a short featurette about Mick Jagger’s music. In one sadly axed scene, Alfie spits some of his roguish venom at us: Speaking to the camera, as he does throughout the movie itself, he says smugly, ”I don’t owe you an explanation. You don’t like me? Leave.” Take that, Chris.