After subjecting myself to ”Do You Have What it Takes to Be a Beauty Queen?” — administered by William Shatner (a.k.a. pageant host Stan Fields) — I discovered that, alas, I do not have what it takes to be a beauty queen. (Apparently the answer to ”How do you handle [rejection]?” is not ”B: Wallow in selfpity and a pint of Ben & Jerry’s.”) Captain Kirk’s 20-question quasi-Cosmo quiz is one of the few features designed to glam up the Miss Congeniality Deluxe Edition — and to get fans psyched for Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, due in theaters March 24. Another viewing of the original is enough to put us in the mood. It’s tough to tire of seeing Sandra Bullock’s unkempt FBI agent go from frump to fab with the aid of sarcastic svengall Michael Caine (the perfect Henry Higgins to Bullock’s Eliza Doolittie). So features like ”Preparing for the Pageant” seem almost superfluous, even if they are enjoyable. (”The most difficult thing for me,” admits Bullock of her on-screen alter ego, ”is to actually walk and talk with breasts that aren’t mine.”) There is one extra that’s just the ticket: a free pass to Fabulous, which is thoughtfully included.